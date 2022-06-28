China's Digital Censors Remove Hashtag 'next Five Years' Over CCP Secy's Remarks On COVID

After China’s Communist Party secretary’s reported remarks about Beijing normalising COVID-19 preventive measures over the period of the next five years caused a stir, the intense online discussion with the hashtag “the next five years” prompted the digital censors to delete such posts. As per the report, Beijing’s Communist Party chief, Cai Qi, made the remarks pertaining to prevention controls on Monday as part of the Party’s management of the city.

The citywide party congress, which is held once every five years before the national level party congress, is scheduled to take place this fall. At these conventions, the members generally review the work of the past five years while also announcing the goals for the upcoming five years. The cached version of remarks in Beijing Daily, the main CCP mouthpiece in the Chinese capital, quoted Cai as saying, “In the next five years, Beijing will resolutely, unremittingly, do a good job in normalising pandemic prevention controls”.

The city “will implement high-quality regular PCR tests, and screening at key points, strictly inspect entries in residential communities, work units and public institutions,” it said, The Associated Press reported. However, the present version of the Beijing Daily report does not include the phrase “in the next five years”. Even the hashtag “the next five years” was deleted from the Chinese social media platform, Weibo. While searching for the phrase, Weibo displays a notice stating the topic could not be displayed “according to relevant laws, regulations and policies”. Similar error messages are common in China in topics deleted by the app’s censors.

COVID-19 resurgence in China

Since the resurgence of cases due to the Omicron variant in April, China has imposed more frequent testing requirements. Reportedly, in China’s capital, Beijing, the residents are asked to hold a negative test within the last 72 hours to enter any public establishment such as restaurants and offices. To carry out the preventive measures, the authorities have set up thousands of testing spots for an individual to get swabbed.

Relied on mass testing, surveillance, and strict lockdowns, China has stuck to its strategy of “clearing to zero” or “zero-COVID” throughout the pandemic with the disease still prevailing across the globe.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock/Unsplash)