China's Draconian Curbs See Delta Variant Cases Drop To Nil For First Time Since July

At a time concerns about the Delta coronavirus variant is troubling leaders across the world, China, with its extreme preventive measures, has managed to curb COVID-19 cases in communities and several of its provinces. As per data released by China's National Health Commission, no new domestic infections have been reported in the last two weeks.

China has squelched the resurgence of COVID-19 driven by the Delta variant with mass testing, vaccination, and targeted lockdown. However, China's draconian steps to curtail the spread of COVID-19 are raising questions about whether other countries will be able to manage the coronavirus infection in the same way.

In China, the resurgence of the virus, which began in July this year at Nanjing airport, showed signs of the most severe cases of COVID-19 since the virus first surfaced in Wuhan. However, the Communist regime swiftly controlled the spread of the virus by increasing testing and restrictions, which helped the country gain victory over the Delta variant. However, nobody knows how long this victory will last, but it has surely helped in the recovery of the country's economy.

China's draconian curbs

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country during the middle of July, the Chinese government doubled the speed of testing. Local authorities kept checking every person to ensure that not even a single person carried the infection. As a result, over 100 million tests were done in the last month.

Moreover, proper isolation of COVID-positive patients also played a vital role. The capital, Beijing, was sealed off from other places, resulting in an absolute ban on trains, flights, and roads, which, too, helped in bringing down the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Other regions in the country have also implemented stern restrictions, barring every person from entering or exiting affected areas. Many individuals who tested positive for the virus were strictly instructed to self-isolate at home, and over 200 houses were labelled as high or medium-risk.

Other measures used by China to control COVID-19

Initially, there was only one asymptomatic infection at the airport in Nanjing. Later, the number increased to 12, and by the end of July, the daily number tallied to around 50. The country witnessed its peak when daily cases rose to 100 in less than three weeks. However, using effective measures, China's COVID cases came down as quickly as they had risen. Later, the cases dropped below 10 and tightening restrictions has, now, resulted in zero cases.

China's COVID-19 control model was put to test when the highly contagious Delta variant penetrated 50 cities across 17 provinces, including Wuhan, which was COVID-19 free for the last year. The country managed to sweep out the virus in about a month. Meanwhile, many other countries, like Australia, have implemented a similar lockdown method but haven't succeeded in gaining control over the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)