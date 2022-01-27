A group of parliamentarians across the European Union, United Kingdom, India, Australia and Canada have urged their governments to block investors from bankrolling firms "perpetrating forced labour abuses in the Uyghur Region of China." The call from the parliamentarians comes after the reports revealed that HSBC has held shares in a subsidiary of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC). The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China in the statement informed that a group of 35 legislators, representing more than 10 countries called on their governments to draw up a blacklist of entities identified as "perpetrating atrocities in the Uyghur region, with firms barred from investing in blacklisted entities."

The demands have been raised after reports emerged that HSBC had purchased GBP £2.2 million of shares in Xinjiang Tianye, a plastics manufacturer owned by the XPCC. According to the statement, the XPCC facilitates Xinjiang's labour transfer programmes and operates some of the region's 'vocational training' centres where experts believe that around 1 million Uyghurs have been detained. Reinhard Butikofer, German Green MEP and Co-Chair of IPAC in the statement has said that they cannot ignore the part that the bank play in financing the abuses that take place in Xinjiang. They urged the commission to immediately take measures needed to stop the goods made with forced labour from entering the markets.

“We cannot ignore the role that big banks play in financing the abuses taking place in Xinjiang. If they are knowingly investing in firms perpetrating forced labour and other human rights abuses, then it is right that they should be held to account," Reinhard Butikofer said in the statement. “We are calling on the Commission to urgently bring forward measures to not only prevent goods made with forced labour from entering our markets, but also to prevent our banks from investing in them," Reinhard Butikofer added.

HSBC denies investing in XPCC

HSBC has refuted the allegations about making investments in XPCC subsidiary Xinjiang Tianye, a plastics manufacturer, Independent reported. Denying the allegations, the bank has said that HSBC was holding a client's shares which have been traded through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect investment channel. As per the news report, HSBC has said that many companies give custodial services for non-US customers who want to trade in the stock or related stock and they are not violating sanctions.

Image: AP