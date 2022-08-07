China's FM Wang Yi Meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Several Bilateral Agreements Signed

On August 7, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concluded his brief trip to Bangladesh, which lasted less than 24 hours. Before leaving Bangladesh, Wang Yi made a courtesy call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka. On August 6, the Chinese foreign minister arrived in Dhaka early in the evening.

Bangladesh Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaq met him at the airport. On the second day of the Chinese Foreign Minister's visit, i.e. August 7, Bangladesh and China signed four agreements/MoUs.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam briefed the media following the bilateral meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, announcing that the two countries signed four agreements/MoUs in the fields of cultural cooperation, disaster management, educational programmes of a Chinese university with Dhaka University on marine science, and the handover of the eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge in Pirojpur.

China to begin issuing visas & travel permits to Bangladeshi students

Further, China has agreed to increase duty-free access by 1% more goods from Bangladesh, bringing the total of duty-free items exported to China to 98%. The Chinese Foreign Minister pledged China's support for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar. China will also begin issuing visas and travel permits to Bangladeshi students in the near future.

Prior to his arrival in Dhaka, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying stated that China "highly" values its ties with Bangladesh. At a press conference on August 5, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Chunying stated that the visit will provide an opportunity to "further implement the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries."

She also stated that Wang Yi's visit to Dhaka will help to strengthen bilateral cooperation. According to reports, Bangladesh was thinking about raising the issue of Rohingya repatriation while focusing on trade and investment. Wang Yi's visit to Bangladesh coame amid rising tensions between Taiwan and China, following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island.

Image: Twitter/@DDNewslive