China's FM Yi Claims Country Has 'no Intention' To Build Military Base In Solomon Islands

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on Thursday, announced that his country has "no intention" at all to establish a military base in the Solomon Islands. The Chinese minister made these remarks after he embarked on a visit to South Pacific countries to bolster ties with small but strategically positioned island nations. On Thursday, Yi landed in the Solomon islands to begin an eight-nation tour that comes amid mounting concerns about Beijing's military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region.

International concerns over Beijing's security pact with the Solomon Islands, which was signed in the month of April, were also rejected by the Chinese Foreign Minister, who said it was "above board, with honesty and integrity" "It is not imposed on others, nor targeted at any third party, and China has no intention of establishing a military base in the Solomon Islands," Yi stated, ANI reported citing Xinhua News Agency. He also met with his Solomon Islands' counterpart Jeremiah Manele on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and increase pragmatic collaboration in a variety of areas.

Solomon Islands won't allow any country to build military base in its territory

According to reports, the two countries also committed to working together to construct flagship mega-projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), take advantage of preferential policies for tariff-free exports to China, and assist the Solomon Islands in fully exploiting its resource advantages and development potentials. Earlier in April, the Solomon Islands reiterated that it will not allow any foreign government to build military facilities in the country, following concerns that surfaced after the signing of the security cooperation deal with China. "The country is conscious of the security ramification of hosting a military base, and it will not be careless to allow such initiative to take place under its watch," a government statement said, The Diplomat reported.

China & Solomon Islands sign MoU on security cooperation

Earlier on March 18, China and the Solomon Islands signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on security cooperation. According to media reports, it enabled China to send police, Armed Police, military troops, and other law enforcement agencies to the Solomon Islands on request to help preserve social order and carry out other responsibilities agreed upon by both countries. Furthermore, the MoU also allowed Chinese naval boats to carry out logistical supplies and Chinese armed forces can also be dispatched to defend the country's personnel and significant projects in the Solomon Islands.

