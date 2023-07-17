China's Growing Influence Has Made Pacific Region 'less Secure', New Zealand PM Says

New Zealand Premier Chris Hipkins expressed concern over China's growing dominance over the Pacific on Monday, stating that the region is becoming “more contested, less predictable, and less secure” as a result. Speaking at the China Business Summit in Auckland, he emphasised on the importance of keeping communication lines open with the East Asian country.

“China’s rise and how it seeks to exert that influence is also a major driver of the increasing strategic competition, particularly in our wider home region, the Indo-Pacific," he said, adding that it "poses challenges for small countries like New Zealand that are reliant on the stability and predictability of international rules for our prosperity and security."

The PM also noted that keeping the everchanging international environment in mind, "our relationship with China will continue to require careful management.” Furthermore, he admitted that a relatively smaller nation like New Zealand cannot exist independently, and requires the building of new partnerships in order to tackle global issues.

Hipkins' recent Beijing tour

“Common interests and concerns do not mean we will always take the same approach. Sometimes there is tactical strength in a diversity of approaches to achieve the same outcomes,” he said, according to The Guardian. Hipkins' remarks come after he met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month as part of a state visit aimed at building better trade ties.

With China serving as New Zealand’s biggest trading partner, Hipkins focused on promoting the export industry during his tour. So far, Wellington's approach towards Beijing is far more placatory than nations like Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Nonetheless, the country has taken a more vocal approach lately towards human rights issues and the growing threats in the Pacific region.