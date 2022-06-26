China's Ill-treatment Of Minorities To Be Probed After Lawyer Group Submits Proof To ICC

A group of lawyers have knocked on the doors of the International Criminal Court (ICC) against China’s increasing atrocities against minorities in the Xinjiang region. The group, earlier this week, presented ICC with new evidence of the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to “round up Uyghurs in neighbouring countries and bring them back into the country.” Notably, it is the third dossier of evidence submitted by the legal group since it initially filed the complaint two years ago.

Beijing administration has been accused of conducting genocides, rape and torture in the so-called ‘vocational education and training centres' for Uyghurs and other minority communities in the Xinjiang region. While China has blatantly denied the accusations, there have been multiple pieces of evidence that testify to China’s atrocities on the community.

ICC member states affected

In a statement to VOA news, the legal team said that after the first submission of evidence, ICC prosecutors said the court was unable to take up the case because the alleged abuses happened in China, which is not an ICC member state. However, the latest evidence presented to the international court evidence the Xi Jinping govt. is rounding up people from foreign countries including those who are ICC members. This directly brings the case under ICC’s jurisdiction. Notably, the complaint was filed on June 6 in 2020 with the submission of later evidence taking place in July and November last year.

“It shows that the Chinese government is implementing a policy of rounding up Uyghurs and other ethnically Turkic people from outside China, including ICC member states such as neighbouring Tajikistan, and forcefully deporting them back to China,” the legal team said in a statement provided to VOA.

Previously, a panel of London-based lawyers and human rights experts released a report accusing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of conducting genocides, rape and torture in the so-called ‘vocational education and training centres in Xinjiang. Hong Kong Free Press reported that the Uyghur Tribunal Judgement was made in the aftermath of the panellists listening to the allegations of torture, rape and inhumane treatment at two evidence sessions earlier this year.

“Hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs– with some estimates well over a million - have been detained by PRC authorities without any, or any remotely sufficient reason, and subjected to acts of unconscionable cruelty, depravity and inhumanity. Sometimes up to 50 have been detained in a cell of 22 square metres so that all couldn't lie on concrete (or similar) floors, with buckets for toilets to be used given all in the cell, observed at every moment by CCT,” an excerpt from the report stated.

(Image: AP)