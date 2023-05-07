US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that the Chinese invasion of Taiwan could cost the global economy a whopping $1 trillion. During a hearing in Capitol Hill on Thursday, Haines asserted that the invasion could halt the production by the world’s largest and most advanced chipmaker causing a heavy impact on the global economy, Taipei Times reported. Haines made these remarks as she presented what she called a “general estimate," during a testimony before the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

"A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could halt production by the world's largest advanced chipmaker, wiping out up to USD 1 trillion per year from the global economy in the first few years," said the top US intelligence official. “The advanced semiconductors produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) are used in 90 per cent of almost every category of electronic device around the world,” she added. Haines reiterated that if the Chinese invasion stopped TSMC from producing those chips, it would end up having a global financial impact between US$600 billion to US$1 trillion, Taipei Times reported. The US diplomat also insisted that the blockade on TSMC would also have a major impact on the American GDP.

Xi will be eying on ‘peaceful unification of Taiwan’: Haines

In the Thursday hearing, Haines suggested that Chinese President XI Jinping would be eying a "peaceful unification" of the conflicted island region with China. However, Haines warned that Beijing is also focusing on increasing its military action in the region. “I think we continue to assess that he (Xi Jinping) would prefer to achieve unification of Taiwan through peaceful means,” she said, citing US intelligence. “Regardless, Xi has directed the Chinese military to provide him with a military option, essentially, to be able to take it without concern of (US) intervention,” she further stated. According to Taipei Times, the comments from the intelligence chief came after US Senator Rick Scott expressed his concerns about the possibility of China invading Taiwan.

Meanwhile, to deal with the prospect of facing a blockade, TSMC is investing a whopping $40 million to build two sophisticated wafer fabs in Arizona. It was the United States that urged the Taiwanese company to take this initiative. In the Thursday hearing, Haines emphasised that the relations between the US and China have become “more challenging”. She cited a speech made by Xi in March, where he accused the US of trying to “isolate” the country and attempting to "hold back its development". Overall, the Taiwan-China conflict and the growing tech rivalry between the US and China might end up impacting the global economy.