Chinese Pair Bribed Marshall Islands' MPs To Set Up 'mini-state' In Pacific Nation: Report

US prosecutors on Thursday revealed that a Chinese couple planned to set up a "mini-state" on the Marshall Islands by bribing local lawmakers and other officials. The Marshall Islands, a country in Oceania, are a vast collection of coral atolls and volcanic islands in the central Pacific Ocean, located between the Philippines and Hawaii. According to media reports, the couple lobbied politicians to establish a "Semi-Autonomous Region" (SAR) on a far-off island. A zone like that would have reportedly increased international access to the country in the Pacific, which was under the US administration until 1979.

Despite requests from opposition parties, the Marshall Islands government has not yet responded to the accusations adequately. However, US authorities believe that the Chinese couple, Gina Zhou and Cary Yan, violated the island nation's sovereignty. According to US prosecutors, their efforts resulted in the debate of pro-SAR laws in the Marshall Islands parliament in 2018 and 2020, BBC reported.

US prosecutors claim that a number of unidentified Marshall Island MPs supported the laws in exchange for bribes ranging from US$7,000 to US $22,000. According to reports, the Chinese couple was taken into custody in Thailand in 2020, and extradited to the US last week on September 2. "Yan and Zhou's bribes blatantly flouted the sovereignty of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and its legislature," stated US Attorney Damian Williams, as per BBC.

The Chinese couple began contacting Marshall Islands' MPs in 2016

According to prosecutors, the two defendants ran a New York-based NGO through which they communicated and made payments to Marshall Islands officials. They further stated that the couple began contacting island officials in 2016 in an effort to establish a SAR on the Rongelap atoll, which was abandoned after US hydrogen bomb testing in the 1950s. According to US authorities, the Chinese pair wanted to lure international investment by persuading the islands' lawmakers to amend the country's laws, related to taxes and immigration restrictions.

Bribed MPs introduced bill in support of proposed SAR

The prosecutors further claimed that lawmakers who had accepted bribes introduced a bill in support of the proposed SAR into parliament in 2018. However, the island's then-President, Hilda Heine, was adamantly opposed to the bill, which prevented it from being approved by parliament. "The defendants offered and provided a series of bribes and other incentives to obtain the support of legislators for the bill," the US Justice Department indictment sheet reads, BBC reported. Notably, the Marshall Islands continue to be a crucial strategic base for Washington in the Pacific, where the US has established some security partnerships amid China's growing influence in the region.

