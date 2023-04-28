China's PLA Observes US Military Aircraft Flying Over Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions

Air forces of China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) observed a US military aircraft flying over the Taiwan Strait on Friday. According to Sputnik, the news was confirmed by Shi Yi, a spokesperson of PLA’s Eastern Theater Command. As per the report, the Chinese air forces allegedly observed a flight of US Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft over the strait. The incident took place just a day after White House Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that Washington is seeking to “de-risk” its relations with China. Meanwhile, the Taiwan Strait has been an area of tension, due to a rise in military presence from countries like China, the US and the island region of Taiwan.

"The fighters of the Eastern zone of the PLA combat command observed the entire flight of the US aircraft," Shi said in a statement posted on WeChat, as per the report by Sputnik. “US vessels have recently been staging provocations that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and pose threats to regional security,” the Chinese spokesperson further added. After giving an update on the situation, Shi reiterated that the Chinese military always maintains a high level of combat readiness and is prepared to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. The situation around the Taiwan Strait escalated after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen visited the United States and met the current US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. The meeting between the two leaders made China upset, following which the PLA initiated a three-day military drill in the region, making matters even worse.

Not the first time

The Friday incident was not the first time the PLA spotted an incursion from a US military vessel in the Taiwan Strait. On April 16, the Japan-based missile destroyer USS Milius of the US Navy crossed the Taiwan Strait, Sputnik reported. The incident happened just the week after China initiated its three-day military drills in the region. Meanwhile, on Thursday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan asserted that the US President is seeking to have “de-risking” relations with China, amid rising tensions.

“We converged with key European leaders in saying we are for de-risking, not for decoupling,” he said during a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington, South China Morning Post reported. “De-risking fundamentally means having resilient, effective supply chains and ensuring we cannot be subjected to the coercion of any other country,” he further added.