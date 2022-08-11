China's President Xi Jinping To Visit Saudi Arabia, Set To Receive Grand Reception: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia later in August, where preparations are already underway for a lavish welcome which is expected to be the same as Donald Trump received on his first foreign trip as the US President in May 2017. According to reports, the preparations are being carried out on a large scale in sharp contrast to US President Joe Biden's June visit, when he was given a "subdued welcome". The US President received a modest reception because of "strained ties" between Washington and Riyadh and personal distance between de facto Saudi leader, Mohammed bin Salman and President Biden, The Guardian reported.

However, Jinping is anticipated to receive a grand welcome intended to reinforce relations between Beijing and Riyadh and enhance China's reputation as Saudi Arabia's ally. Reportedly, Saudia Arabia is trying to bolster its relations with China amid its not-so-good ties with the United States. Over the past two decades, China and Saudi Arabia have come closer to each other but the relations between the two nations intensified after Prince Salman started accumulating power in the Kingdom from 2016 onwards.

Saudi Arabia reinforces ties with China amid deteriorating relations with US

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also disagreed with the US on crucial human rights issues by supporting Hong Kong's "draconian" national security law and China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority. The trade relations between the two nations have also advanced as the United States has turned its attention away from the Middle East. "China is Saudi Arabia’s largest trade partner. It is the largest buyer of Saudi oil. China plays a very important in the region geopolitically. It has been eyeing military bases in Africa and elsewhere," said Mohammed Alyahya, a fellow at the Harvard Belfer Center’s Middle East Institute, as per the British daily.

China looking to increase its influence in Middle East

It should be mentioned here that the Chinese President was first invited to visit Riyadh in March this year. China is widely perceived as filling the void left in the Middle East amid declining US interest and power projection in the region. Prince Salman was not convinced to increase oil supplies during Biden's visit in June, which produced a few positive results. Meanwhile, China has refrained from denouncing Saudi Arabia's war on Yemen, its embargo on Qatar, or the killing of dissident Jamal Khashoggi, which drew vehement condemnation in the US and Europe.

Image: AP