China’s President Xi Says He Will Seriously Consider Visiting South Korea: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that he "will seriously consider a visit to South Korea" at the time he met with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on the sidelines of the Asian Games, an official familiar with the development told The Korea Times. Xi expressed his willingness to visit Seoul with Han as the duo met in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

China's authoritarian last visited South Korea, an ally of the United States, in 2014. He discussed the possibility of visiting the country again in the near future, the sources told the paper. Han pledged for the inter-Korean reconciliation and continuing efforts to establish lasting peace on the Korean peninsula. First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin told the paper that Han asked President Xi to assume a "constructive role" in mediating between the issues pertaining to the two Koreas.

"This means that President Xi knows it is his turn to visit South Korea," the official, who requested anonymity, said. He added that Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit has "long been delayed."

Seoul envisions to improve North Korea’s economy, its people’s livelihoods

In November 2022, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol extended a formal invitation to China's Xi as the two met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit that was held in Indonesia's Bali. Seoul's minister briefed China's Xi on President Yoon Suk Yeol's "Audacious Initiative" policy that is aimed at offering economic assistance to North Korea in exchange for its denuclearisation. The initiative was first unveiled by President Yoon on May 10, 2022, during his inauguration speech as well as in August 2022 as Seoul marked the 77th National Liberation Day.

Li Zhanshu, third in the Chinese Communist Party hierarchy and one of President Xi Jinping’s closest confidants shakes hand with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Credit: AP

In his speech, Yoon said, "Denuclearisation of North Korea is essential for sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula, in Northeast Asia and around the world." He continued that "'The Audacious Initiative' I envision will significantly improve North Korea’s economy and its people’s livelihoods in stages if the North ceases the development of its nuclear program and embarks on a genuine and substantive process for denuclearization."

China's President Xi appreciated Seoul's efforts to resume cooperation with its decades-old archenemy Pyongyang and hailed the prospect of an annual three-way summit between South Korea, China and Japan. Xi noted that Beijing welcomes the trilateral summit at a suitable time. The summit was last held in 2019.