China's Satellite Launch Sends Debris Falling Into 'no-fly' Zone Off The Coast Of Taiwan

The Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan has stated that rocket debris fell into a "no-fly zone" off the coast of northern Taiwan after China launched a satellite into orbit. The ministry stressed that there was no threat to safety. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence issued a statement claiming that the forces had used joint intelligence and surveillance to track the whole rocket launch procedure. In a tweet, the Ministry of National Defence said, "At 09:36 a.m.(UTC+8), PLA launched a satellite from Jiuquan, Gansu Province, China, with its flight path passing over our northern airspace. #ROCArmedForces monitored the whole process and detected some debris falling into the northern waters of Taiwan."

'No-fly' zone created over Taiwan

Beijing informed Taiwan on April 11 that a no-fly zone will be implemented in the northern part of the island nation the following week, according to NKH World, citing Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communication. Due to the potential for falling rocket debris, a no-fly zone was established on Sunday for a 27-minute window between 9:30 and 9:57 a.m. in the Taipei Flight Information Region, 85 nautical miles north of Taiwan.

However, contradicting Taiwan's claims of a 'no-fly' zone, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Wenbin said, "I noted some earlier reports which said that China has set up a no-fly zone. This is not accurate. Relevant air traffic service departments have a responsibility to take measures accordingly to ensure flight safety."

Taiwan recently monitored the People's Liberation Army's 18 planes and 4 navy ships from 6 am on Monday (April 10) to Tuesday (April 11), as tensions between Taiwan and China continue to rise. Taiwan's Defence Ministry tweeted, "18 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. 4 of the detected aircraft had entered Taiwan's southwest and southeast ADIZ. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities."