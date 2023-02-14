China's Top Diplomat Wang Yi To Visit Russia As Tensions With US Soar Over Spy Balloon

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is set to visit Russia during an eight-day international tour that will include visits to France, Italy, and Hungary. This will be his first foreign itinerary since becoming Xi Jinping's top foreign policy adviser last month. His visit to Russia may pose a challenge as he seeks to balance China's close relationship with Moscow while also improving its image and relations with Europe and the United States. He is expected to attend the Munich Security Conference, where he may meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is also attending, as per a report from CNN.

The recent incident involving a downed balloon has caused tension between the US and China, with the US accusing China of conducting international surveillance and China denying those allegations while accusing the US of illegally flying high-altitude balloons into its airspace. This incident has also affected the possibility of stabilizing US-China relations, leading to the postponement of an expected visit by Blinken to Beijing. Although there is no scheduled meeting between Blinken and a Chinese official, both countries are considering options for diplomacy, including meeting in third countries. Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Minister, has announced plans for a trip to Central Asia and Europe, but did not mention a potential meeting with Blinken.

What is the purpose of the visit?

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, stated that the purpose of Wang Yi's visit to Moscow is to enhance the strategic partnership between China and Russia and to discuss matters of mutual interest, which may include regional and global issues such as the situation in Ukraine. It was not confirmed whether Wang Yi would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. China has stated that it is looking forward to utilizing this visit to promote stable bilateral relations, safeguard the lawful interests of both countries, and contribute to global peace. This visit could also pave the way for a state visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow later this year, following an invitation extended by Putin at the end of last year. However, China's Foreign Ministry has not yet confirmed any plans. Xi's visit will most probably occur during the spring.