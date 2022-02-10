China’s Vaccine Diplomacy Aims To Lure Nepal Into Vicious Debt-trap: Report

China is using vaccine diplomacy to entrap Nepal in debt and gain a foothold in the political and economic spheres of the Himalayan country, Pardafas News reported on Wednesday. Pardafas, which is an investigative news portal, explained that China is exploiting Kathmandu's helplessness to secure adequate vaccine supplies. Beijing is expanding its control over Nepal's natural resources, it added. It is to be mentioned that Nepal joined a long of countries that have been promised the Chinese "Magic Bullet" in the battle against the pandemic after Beijing started developing jabs.

China has successfully lured Nepal into accepting its help by providing nearly 6 million doses. Beijing has surpassed with a huge difference the COVID-19 vaccine supplies from India, the US, Japan, and the UK. Veiled under the World Health Organisation-promoted (WHO) term "vaccine diplomacy," China is aiming to gain a "foothold" in Nepal's domestic politics and economic circle, the report emphasised.

"China is nudging its way into Nepal by claiming Nepalese territory as Chinese on one hand and is trying to cower down the protests by dangling the carrot of the (COVID) vaccine," the report stated.

Nepal sees COVID vaccine as 'elixir of all miseries'

Being a landlocked mountainous country, Nepal's primary source of income is tourism. With pandemics hitting the economy hard for two years, tourism largely fell to the background. Travel bans and in-country COVID-related restrictions made living all the more difficult. With the economy dropping at a swifter rate, the government sought inoculation as an "elixir of all miseries," thus, beginning the robust rollout of jabs acquired from China in a bid to revive the slugging economy.

Chinese vaccine diplomacy also kicked in along the same time when Nepal was mired in widespread protests over interventionist Chinese policies, Pardafas News stressed. Around the same hour, Beijing started "unnecessary interference" in internal politics, Nepalese experts noted. Meanwhile, Nepal went on to sign the framework agreement of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) under which China accelerated its investment. While it had promised 9 massive projects, none out of them have begun since 2017. This has led experts to opine that the delays and overruns in Chinese-backed projects will push Nepal into the vicious debt trap, with Beijing upping its strategic goal to exploit Kathmandu's vulnerability by manipulating its foreign policy.

(Image: AP/@Sherbahadurdeuba/Facebook/Unsplash (representative)