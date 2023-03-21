China's Xi Challenges Legitimacy Of US-led Global Order As He Visits 'dear Friend' Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday arrived in Russia on a three-day visit to demonstrate ironclad diplomacy, and deepen “no-limits friendship" with Russian President Vladimir Putin just days after the International Criminal Court [ICC] issued an arrest warrant against the head of the Russian Federation.

Xi was welcomed by Putin personally, and the two compatriots that are among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council stood in unity in a defiant posture against the US-led Western hegemony. Their ties soared to new heights as the Chinese leader arrived in Moscow for the first time, where he was told at the private dinner that President Putin will give a “detailed explanation” about why he ordered military action in Ukraine during informal one-on-one talks, according to the communique of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin will give Xi “exhaustive explanations so that chairman Xi can get a view of the current moment from the Russian side from the horse’s mouth,” Peskov said at press briefing, indicating that Russia is willing to mend geopolitical faultlines with China.

Mutual goal of challenging legitimacy of US-led global order

Both Beijing and Moscow have domineered to end the era of unipolarity and have challenged the legitimacy of the US-led global order, a predicament on which the two regional partners find a common ground, and share similar strategic goals and vision. Putin and his ally Xi have exchanged barbs with Washington to end its deliberate and conscious US strategy of conflicts—Russia in context to Ukraine while PRC in relation to the breakaway self-administered island of Taiwan that Xi considers as Beijing's own sovereign territory that Chinese Communist Party [CPC] plans to reunify under 'One China policy.'

Both Russia and China accuse the United States of encouraging extended hostilities in Ukraine, as well as on the territory of their common regional partner the Islamic Republic of Iran by flaring the nationwide Mahsa Amini protests. Putin, in scathing speeches, slammed Washington for turning Ukraine into an “anti-Russia” bulwark. Xi, on those lines, threatened the US against supporting "independent and democratic" forces on the issue of Taiwan. China "reserves option of taking all measures necessary” against interference by outside forces," Xi warned the US at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China’s 20th National Congress held once in five years.

Chinese President made indications about Russia-styled prospects of Taiwan invasion, saying that he "will continue to strive for reunification [of Taiwan] with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort."

"We will never promise to renounce the use of force," Xi noted in wide-ranging speech about the self governed Taiwan.

'Journey of friendship, co-operation and peace'

During their informal meeting on Monday that lasted 4.5 hours, Putin told Xi that he hails Moscow’s deepening political and economic relations with China, all the while lashing out at the West for "trying to contain" their countries. China's President Xi Jinping labelled the Russian president a "dear friend" as the latter congratulated him on his re-election as President of the PRC. "China has made a colossal leap forward in its development - this causes genuine interest all over the world, the Russian side is 'even a little jealous,'" Putin joked, as Xi maintained that relationships between countries "should be very close", referring to theirs.

Ahead of the high-stakes talks in the Kremlin, China's President Xi, in a Kremlin-based paper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, wrote that Beijing will bolster economic co-operation with Russia based on the "principles of nonalignment, nonconfrontation and nontargeting of third parties”. The Russian president acknowledged that, unlike the West's bias, China takes a fair and balanced position on international issues.

About his visit to Moscow, Xi said: “My upcoming visit to Russia will be a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace. The two countries firmly support each other in following the path of development according to national realities.”

Russia's Putin, on the other hand, published an article in the Chinese Communist Party paper, People’s Daily, declaring that the two countries “stand on the brink of a new era.” Russia's President noted that Russia-China relations "have reached the highest level in their history and are gaining even more strength. They surpass Cold War-time military-political alliances in their quality, with no one to constantly order and no one to constantly obey, without limitations or taboos”.

Putin alleged that the crisis in Ukraine, "was provoked and is being diligently fueled by the West, is the most striking, yet not the only, manifestation of its desire to retain its international dominance and preserve the unipolar world order". Russia's president drew a comparison of the Ukraine conflict situation with the US' Taiwan backing and supply of arms as he evoked the recent visit of the ex-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi despite China's warnings. Putin slammed America's what he termed "adventurism" that erupts chaos in the regions, and the entire world.

“They [US] need conflicts to retain their hegemony,” Putin charged in speeches, commenting on the Ukraine war. “That’s why they have turned the Ukrainian people into cannon fodder. The situation in Ukraine shows that the United States is trying to drag the conflict out, and it acts in exactly the same way trying to fuel conflicts in Asia, Africa and Latin America.”

'We're open to negotiations': Putin on China's 12-point peace plan trashed by West

Xi's visit to Moscow is the first since Russia ordered what Kremlin describes as a "special military operation" in Ukraine. The entrenched conflict happens to be a key point of discussion between the two allies. Chinese Foreign Ministry, last month, published a 12-point peace plan for brokering a truce in Ukraine, which was rejected by the United States.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council that Ukraine and its allies must not be "fooled by calls for a temporary or unconditional ceasefire" ratcheting tensions between US-China.

In a U-turn that showcases the difference in geopolitical standing between the East and West bloc, Putin declared to his Chinese counterpart that Russia will "carefully read the Chinese plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine" and that he is open to discussing China’s proposals. “We are always open to negotiations,” Putin told Xi, assuming a stark tone in contradiction to the officials in the Biden administration.

Russia's president, since the inception of military intervention in Europe's eastern flank, blamed the militarisation of NATO "on Russia's doorstep" for sending his troops to Kyiv. According to Russia, and its ally China, the war in Ukraine is inflamed by the West. China's President uses similar rhetoric on the question of Taiwan as the Chinese PLAAF warplanes make incursions close to Taiwanese sovereign airspace. “This is directed solely at interference by outside forces and a few separatists seeking Taiwan independence,” he said, indirectly taking a swipe at Washington.

Conflicts & 'invisible hand': Russia-China's cornering of US

China has never openly condemned Russia's military offensives in Kyiv, but instead blames what it calls the "invisible hand" pushing for the protraction and escalation of the conflict, China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang noted in one speech. That "invisible hand," he said, hinting at the West, “is using the Ukraine crisis to serve certain geopolitical agendas".

Credit: Telegram

Chinese minister, backing the ally Russia, cornered the West saying that it revels in strategies of "conflict, sanctions, and pressure" while the East pushes for a path of diplomacy and dialogue. Xi's Monday visit to Moscow will also cement Beijing's role as a "peacemaker" in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who alleged that China is actively supplying lethal weapons to support Russia in war, however, believes that Xi's meeting with Putin affirms China's diplomacy with Russia despite the atrocities in Ukraine; and support for the war in disguise.