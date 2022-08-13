China's Xi Jinping Plans To Hold Face-to-face Meet With Biden In Nov Amid Taiwan Tensions

Amid the growing friction over Taiwan, the US and Chinese Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, respectively, are expected to engage in an in-person meeting this year in November, according to Wall Street Journal. This visit would mark the Chinese leader's first international trip in nearly three years and Xi Jinping's first in-person meeting with Biden since his inauguration. It is to mention that Chinese officials are making plans for Jinping to visit Southeast Asia and meet face-to-face with POTUS in November.

The face-to-face meeting between the two largest economic rivals will come amid a contentious landscape in the Indo-Pacific region after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. The short stop by the third-in-line to US Presidency massively infuriated Beijing, who accused Biden's administration of violating promises toward the One-China Principle and later launched military drills around the self-ruled island.

Notably, the intention to hold the potential meeting was tabled by Biden during their last phone call in late July. Both sides agreed to have their teams follow up to ensure the specifics are sorted. “The goal of this campaign is clear: to intimidate and coerce Taiwan and undermine its resilience,” Kurt Campbell, the coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs in Biden’s national security council, told the Guardian on Friday.

Xi to attend G20 Summit in Indonesia in November

The potential meeting comes against the backdrop of preparations for twice-a-decade Chinese Communist Party leadership election, where Jinping is expected to break with recent precedent and claim a third term as CCP head.

There is a whole line of events lines up in November. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi will attend G20 Summit which will be conducted in Indonesia from November 15 to 16. Reportedly, he will then travel to Bangkok, Thailand's capital to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the Chinese officials said.

US 'committed' to one China policy: Ned Price

The US on Friday reaffirmed its commitment towards provisions of the One-China policy, adding that Washington does not endorse Taiwan's independence. Speaking at a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, however, clarified that it opposes any unilateral change to the status quo from either China or Taiwan.

Price underscored, the US will continue to remain consistent with its One China policy while deepening its ties with Taiwan. Meanwhile, Washington will also advance its economic and trade relationship with the island country.

Despite open support to Taiwan, the State Department official said that the United States also opposes Taiwanese independence. "The United States remains committed to our One China policy. We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side, we do not support Taiwan's independence, and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means," Ned Price tweeted, quoting Campbell who held a teleconference in the White House on Friday.

(Image: AP)