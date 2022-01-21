China's 'zero COVID Policy' Trying To Skirt Omicron Spread As Winter Olympics Loom

China has implemented some of the most stringent measures in the world to check the spread of Coronavirus in the last two years, many bordering on unscientific and inhumane, apart from purportedly managing numbers at source. However, with the Omicron variant posing the biggest challenge since the outbreak began, the country appears to be more constrained by its own formula. China has stuck to its "zero COVID" policy despite the escalating toll on its people. Like western experts, Chinese public health officials have also acknowledged that the Omicron variant is extremely transmissible and difficult to detect. So far, cases of the new variant have been detected in at least nine cities across six provinces in mainland China, The Guardian reported.

As per the report, Beijing has reported around 10 local infections of the Delta and Omicron strains since January 15. They are a small number of cases in comparison to the rest of the world, but they are enough to cause concern in the capital, as per Chinese health officials. The cases in Beijing were reported less than three weeks before the Winter Olympics' opening ceremony on February 4. In a virtual speech at the Davos World Economic Forum on January 17, China's president, Xi Jinping, promised that his country would present the world with a streamlined, safe, and spectacular Games.

Beijing claims Canadian mail to be potential source of Omicron

After a Beijing office worker was detected as the first case of Omicron in the city on January 16, local officials immediately cordoned off her residential compound and office building. She was also locked inside her house. Chinese authorities blamed the virus on a "contaminated mail" from Canada, and advised locals to limit their purchases of foreign items and handle international mail with prudence. However, foreign experts have vehemently denied the possibility of such transmission.

It is difficult to sustain 'zero COVID policy' amid Omicron spreads: Expert

"The emergence of the Omicron variant in a number of Chinese cities, including Beijing, demonstrates how difficult it may be to sustain the zero COVID policy," Hong Kong University's Professor Jin Dong-yan stated as per The Guardian. He further said that the zero-tolerance policy is "not sustainable and unnecessary" in the long run, and the emergence of Omicron may make it much more difficult. "China is far too big a ship to shift course. It lacks the foresight or competence to do so as efficiently as Hong Kong or Taiwan," Professor Jin claimed.

Image: AP/Unsplash