As China continued its military drills for the second consecutive day, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry claimed that several aircraft and vessels of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) were detected around Taiwan Strait and also crossed the median line - which separates Taipei and Beijing. The ministry further stated that the country's Armed Forces have used alert broadcast, CAP aircraft, patrolling naval vessels, and land-based missile systems in response to the ongoing situation in the region. "We seek no escalation, nor do we antagonize others. We are committed to protecting our country along with our citizens," the Taiwanese Defence Ministry wrote on Twitter.

Notably, China has intensified its high-octane manoeuvres near Taiwan to show its resentment over the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island. As soon as Pelosi concluded her one-day visit to the self-ruled democratic island on August 3, at least 22 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). A day later, on August 4, another 27 Chinese fighter jets crossed Taiwan Strait median line, according to the Taiwanese Defence Ministry.

Multiple PLA aircraft and vessels were detected participating in drills around Taiwan Strait and have crossed the median line. #ROCArmedForces have utilized alert broadcast, aircraft in CAP, patrolling naval vessels, and land-based missile systems in response to this situation. pic.twitter.com/lVpRWCZxhm — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 5, 2022

Taiwan chastises China's 'irrational actions' that undermined regional peace

Meanwhile, Taiwan also dispatched air patrol forces as a countermeasure. Further, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry also issued radio warnings and deployed defence missile systems to monitor China's activities. Earlier on Thursday, August 4, the ministry also accused China of launching several ballistic missiles into the surrounding waters of the northeastern and southwestern regions. Further, Taiwan's Defence Ministry also denounced the Chinese government's "irrational actions" that have undermined regional peace.

US denounces China's military exercises

The Chinese military exercises in the Taiwan Strait have been denounced by the United States as being in contradiction with the long-standing objective of preserving peace and stability in the region. "We condemn these actions, which are irresponsible and at odds with our longstanding goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region,” stated John Kirby, US Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, as per PTI. He further claimed that China has engaged in political meddling, economic warfare, and cyberattacks on Taiwan, all of which threaten stability across the region.

Image: AP