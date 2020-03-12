Chinese Airlines Report $3 Billion Loss In February Due To Coronavirus

The aviation regulator on Thursday said Chinese airlines have reported a combined loss of $3 billion in the month of February due to coronavirus outbreak. According to the regulator, the Coronavirus pandemic spread has hit the travel demand in the country which inflicted billions of dollars in loss to the airline companies in China.

Zhang Qing, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China while talking to the press said that the overall aviation industry in the country has recorded a loss of $24.59 billion yuan in the month of February due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus outbreak

As per reports, there are 14,825 active Coronavirus cases in China, of which 4,257 patients are under critical condition. Nearly 3,169 people have died in the country since December 2019, of which 11 deaths came in the last 24 hours.

