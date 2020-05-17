Chinese Ambassador To Israel Du Wei Found Dead In His Official Residence In Herzliya

Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead in his official residence in the coastal town of Herzliya in Israel on Sunday. As per the Israeli officials, details regarding the Chinese Ambassador's death are yet to be investigated. This news was also confirmed by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, although no further details were provided. The Foreign Ministry stated that the police are currently at the scene and an investigation is being carried out.

Ambassador Du Wei, 57, was appointed to serve in Israel earlier this year. After his appointment as the ambassador, Wei flew to Israel in mid-February and entered a 14-day quarantine due to the global coronavirus outbreak. At the end of March, he received his diplomatic credentials. Due to the health-scare owing to the pandemic, Wei did not officially meet with the president, as is customary.

In his most recent statements, Wei had defended his country against global accusations regarding the origin of the virus saying, “China is a law-abiding, responsible country, and should be trusted. Different things have been said regarding China. Initially, some were condescending and gloating. When the disease broke out across the world, there were those who said that China has to apologize. They were looking for a scapegoat." He added, "Throughout history, certain groups of people have been accused of spreading plagues more than once. It’s despicable and should be condemned. The disease is the enemy of the entire mankind, and the world should fight it together."

