Chinese & Russian Military Agree To Enhance Surveillance Activities Around Japan: Report

Chinese and Russian military officials have reportedly agreed to boost their surveillance activities to enhance "strategic deterrence against Japan," Kyodo News reported citing sources close to the matter. China and Russia have agreed to not conduct joint surveillance around Japan, for the time being, Kyodo News reported, citing Chinese sources. The decision regarding surveillance around Japan was taken during the virtual meeting between senior military officials of China and Russia in June.

As per the news report, China and Russia will likely enhance military activities in the water surrounding the Japanese archipelago, including the East China Sea. Chinese and Russian authorities in the online meeting have decided to inform each other in advance when Russian soldiers get close to Senkaku Islands and the Taiwan Strait, Kyodo News reported. Furthermore, China will also inform Russia in advance if Chinese armed forces get close to four islands controlled by Russia.

Japan has been accusing Russia of illegally occupying four islands - Kunashiri, Etorofu, Shikotan and Habomai - after Tokyo surrendered during World War II. Reportedly, these islands are called the Northern Territories by Japan while Russia designates them as Southern Kurils.

Chinese naval ship chases Russian warship around Senkaku Islands

Earlier on 4 July, a Chinese naval ship chased a Russian warship outside Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, Kyodo News reported. The Chinese naval ship was spotted in the region administered by Japan but is also claimed by China. The Japanese Defence Ministry stated that the Chinese frigate sailed in the contiguous zone for around six minutes on Monday morning. The Chinese naval ship was chasing a Russian warship after the Russian ship entered the waters and remained there for more than an hour i.e from 7:05 am to 8:16 am (local time).

It was for the first time that the Chinese and Russian vessels were spotted in the region at around the same time since 2016. The news report claimed that the movement of naval vessels of Russia and China in the contagious zone was not a joint move. As per the Kyodo News report, the Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Shigeo Yamada over a phone call to the Chinese Ambassador to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, expressed "grave concern" over the incident. Furthermore, Japan urged Russia to make an 'appropriate response' on the incident.

(Image: AP/@Fumio_Kishida_/Instagram)