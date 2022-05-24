Japan Claims China & Russia Flew Warplanes Near Quad Summit Airspace, Scrambles Its Jets

In a flashpoint amid the ongoing Quad Summit, China and Russia allegedly deployed their warships and jets near the summit venue in Tokyo and in key strategic areas near Japan.

Beijing's mouthpiece Global Times reported that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy sent warships simultaneously through two strategically important straits in the Northwestern and Southwestern regions of Japan. The state-media also claimed this comes at a time when US and Japanese leaders made "provocative" remarks on China. Japan scrambled its own jets in response.

However, China claims that its PLA Navy's drills are "routine" and a part of the country's efforts to "safeguard its strategic security". The Global Times also reported that the Liaoning aircraft carrier group of the PLA Navy reportedly returned to the East China Sea from its far sea training.

The China seas are sites of contention between Beijing and a number of neighbouring countries over territory. China has declared a number of these areas ADIZs or Air-Defence Identification Zones wherein any other country flying its jets has to identify itself to Chinese monitors. As a response, the US and Japan have made it a point to fly their planes without identifying themselves to China.

In addition to the Chinese warships sailing through the straits of Japan, it has been revealed that at least 300 aircraft sorties were carried out in 20 days, making it the longest and most sortie-intensive exercise by the Chinese carrier in the West Pacific. The exercise was carried out to display the PLA's capabilities to deal with potential US or Japanese intervention with regards to Taiwan.

"The Liaoning aircraft carrier group of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has reportedly returned to the East China Sea from its far sea training, and with over 300 aircraft sorties in some 20 days, the mission marked the longest and most sortie-intensive exercise by the Chinese carrier in the West Pacific, displaying the PLA's capabilities to deal with potential US or Japanese intervention in the Taiwan question amid wrong remarks made by the two countries," the Global Times reported.

Japan scrambles jets in response

In response to Beijing's alleged aggression, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi informed that the nation scrambled its jets after Russian and Chinese warplanes came in close proximity to its airspace on Tuesday as Tokyo hosted the Quad leaders. Kishi informed that the the move by Russia and China was a likely provocation amid the ongoing summit.

Earlier on Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attacked China and avered that the Quad countries are committed against any “unilateral change of status quo by force”, mainly in the Indo-Pacific region. Following the in-person meeting between Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, USA President Joe Biden and Australia's newly-elected MP Anthony Albanese, the Japanese PM referred to the Russia-Ukraine war to underscore the importance of “free and open” Indo-Pacific, a longstanding aim of the QUAD leaders.