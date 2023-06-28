Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma In Nepal, Likely To Meet Prachanda

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who landed in Nepal on Tuesday on a private visit, is likely to meet Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, according to media reports.

Jack Ma arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Tuesday, according to sources at the Immigration Department.

Jack Ma, who landed in Kathmandu on a special flight via Dhaka in Bangladesh, has business connections in Nepal, the sources said.

Founded by Jack Ma, Alibaba has acquired the e-commerce company Daraz, which currently operates in South Asian countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Nepal.