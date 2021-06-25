Chinese Community Must Be Sensitive Towards Minorities: Singapore Min Amid Racism Episode

In the aftermath of a series of incidents that have ignited a debate over racism in Singapore, a senior minister called on the country's majority Chinese community to be sensitive to and aware of the needs of minorities. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong addressed current concerns about racism in Singapore following a series of highly publicized incidents in a lengthy keynote speech at a forum on race and racism hosted by the Institute of Policy Studies.

Indians face racism from the Chinese community

Wong said, "First, we must recognize that in any multi-racial society, it is harder to be a minority than a majority. This is so everywhere in the world. It is important for the majority community in Singapore to do its part, and be sensitive to and conscious of the needs of minorities."

Wong also discussed Singapore's dynamic and sensitive multi-racialism, as well as how far the country has progressed in terms of racial harmony since independence. Recent racial slurs made towards Indians have been reported in Singaporean media. However, people have voiced outrage about the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, a free trade agreement, claiming that it has attracted Indian experts to high executive positions, leaving Singaporeans out in the cold.

He said, "It matters to our students, neighbours, co-workers and friends who have to deal with stereotypes about their race, or insensitive comments. These things do happen, not always, and perhaps not even often, but sometimes they do. And when they do happen, they cause real hurt, which is not erased by lightly dismissing them as casual remarks or jokes."

"Treat others in the way you would like to be treated; and by your actions, teach your children to do the same," he continued, urging the majority community to go the additional mile to make minorities feel welcome.

'Racist acts are unacceptable': Wong

He asserted, "Remind those among your family members or friends who may slip up from time to time. At the same time, I am grateful that minorities have reciprocated by recognizing that the majority community has legitimate needs and concerns too."

Wong also addressed the issue of "Chinese privilege," claiming that the Chinese community should be aware of and correct any biases or blind spots. The IPS Forum on Race and Racism in Singapore took place in the aftermath of a series of occurrences that generated a national debate about race relations. A Chinese man kicked an Indian woman in the chest while yelling racial obscenities in May. In a video that went viral earlier this month, a Chinese lecturer from Ngee Ann Polytechnic addressed an inter-racial couple. Several incidences against people of Indian descent have occurred, including a Chinese woman striking a gong to disrupt her Indian neighbour's prayer ritual.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: AP/@LawrenceWongST-Twitter