Chinese Company Designs 'wearable Space Device' To Kill Coronavirus

Rest of the World News

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese architecture firm designed a bodysuit that, according to them, can kill the deadly virus.

Chinese Company

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese architecture firm designed a bodysuit that, according to them, can kill the deadly virus. Penda China unveiled its proposal on Instagram and said that they took inspiration from the way a bat looks. 

The caption read, “As an architect, I have designed a wearable space device that can effectively isolate us outdoors to ensure safety. The ultraviolet radiation network on the surface of the device can heat up to sterilize the surrounding environment, turning contact a way to kill, rather than spread, the virus”. 

It further read, “The device is also foldable, ready to open automatically when we need to contact with the outside world. The design follows the bionic design principle, taking bats as the prototype. When we were little, we all dreamed to be a Batman, a hero who fights evil and save the world. Perhaps that dream is coming true today”. 

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 60 countries since December 2019. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 2,900 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 126 new cases. The total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,152 and more than 90,000 worldwide. 

READ: Anupam Kher Suggests People Use 'Namaste' Instead Of 'Handshake' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

'Innovative techniques'

While Penda China designed a 'wearable space device', people in China are already using plastic bags, bottles and motorbike helmets to keep the virus at bay. A taxi driver recently stunned netizens as he installed a plastic shield between the front and back seats of his car to isolate himself from the passengers. 

READ: Coronavirus: Washington State Confirms 4 New Deaths, Total Rises To 6

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's Advisor Dies

