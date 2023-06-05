Chinese Defense Min Warns War With US Can Be ‘unbearable Disaster' Amid Rising Tensions

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu said that the war between the United States and China would be an “unbearable disaster”. The Chinese official's remarks came on Sunday when he stressed the need for both side to improve their relations, Fox News reported. The comments from the Chinese general came a day after reports emerged that the Chinese warship nearly hit a US Navy vessel that was conducting exercises in the Taiwan Strait. Li was giving an address at the Shangri-La Dialogue where he highlighted how Sino-US relations are at an all-time low.

"History has proven time and again that both China and the United States will benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation," he said. "China seeks to develop a new type of major-country relationship with the United States. As for the U.S. side, it needs to act with sincerity, match its words with deeds, and take concrete actions together with China to stabilize the relations and prevent further deterioration,” he added. However, before the Shangri-La Dialogue began, the Chinese Defence Ministry stated that Shangfu will not sit for bilateral talks with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin. Beijing rejected the offer to hold talks on the sidelines of the summit due to the sanctions the US imposed on the Chinese Defence Chief back in 2018.

China-US ties take centre stage at the Shangri-La Dialogue

What is touted as one of Asia’s premier defence summits, the Shangri-La Dialogue was conducted in Singapore from 2-4 June. Throughout the course of the summit, the brewing US-China rivalry took centre stage. The Taiwan conflict was intensively discussed at the summit. While China urged the West not to interfere, the US advocated for the maintenance of the status quo in the region.

During his Sunday speech, Li also defended the Chinese ship manoeuvring near the US Navy vessels in the highly contentious Taiwan Strait. The strait is a crucial geopolitical location since it is the thin waterbody that separates Taiwan from Mainland China. Li reiterated that the Chinese vessel sailing across the path of an American destroyer and Candian Frigate abides by so-called “freedom of navigation”. Li also accused Washington of “provocation” in the region. “They are not here for innocent passage, they are here for provocation,” he said. “Why did all these incidents happen in areas near China, not in areas near other countries?” he added.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stated at a forum on Saturday that Washington “would not flinch in the face of bullying or coercion" from China and would continue to sail through the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea. The Saturday incident came less than two weeks after the US said that a Chinese J-16 fighter jet intercepted a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea. During the summit, Austin warned that a possible Taiwna war would be “devastating” for the entire world.