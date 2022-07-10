Chinese Delegation To Arrive In Nepal To evaluate Possibility To Reunite Communist Forces

An air of concern was set forth after reports emerged that a seven-member delegation from China will be arriving in Kathmandu on Sunday, sparking speculations since it is happening against the backdrop of discussions over a potential poll alliance between Nepal's Communist parties. Notably, this Chinese high delegation's visit coincides with Nepal's preparations for federal and provincial elections, and the country's Election Commission has already suggested holding both polls in a single phase on November 18, The Kathmandu Post reported.

According to the daily, Liu Jianchao, the new chief of the Communist Party of China's International Liaison Department, is leading the delegation. Liu, maintaining the pattern set by his predecessor, last month, interacted with KP Sharma Oli, the chief of the Unified Marxist–Leninist (UML) and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, chair of the Maoist Centre party. He also met the incumbent Foreign Minister and Nepali Congress leader, Narayan Khadka.

Chinese delegation to evaluate possibility to reunite Communist forces in Nepal

The Chinese delegation led by Liu Jianchao will meet with Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Foreign Minister Khadka, The Kathmandu Post reported. The seven-member team from China will also meet left party leaders including former PM KP Oli, Dahal and others and will estimate how possible it is to reunite the Communist forces in Nepal. The Chinese are still weighing the possibility of unity among the communist forces, the report added.

"A possible agenda of the visit could be to encourage a pre- or post-poll alliance between like-minded lefties forces or only between the UML and the Maoist Centre," a UML leader who has interacted frequently with Chinese leaders told the Kathmandu Post.

Notably, the Chinese delegation's visit also comes after the United States' Millennium Challenge Corporation Nepal Compact was approved by the Nepali parliament amidst China's vocal opposition. More recently, a US State Partnership Program (SPP) in the military and security sectors sparked a flurry of discussions across the nation. Responding to this, China expressed serious doubts that Nepal will cooperate with the US on defence. After the Nepali government opted against joining the SPP, the Chinese authorities lauded the move of Nepal's government under PM Sher Bahadur Deuba.

According to the report, the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) is eager to strengthen connections with the Nepali Congress as well. The delegation will work to advance Chinese interests in Nepal in addition to strengthening party-to-party ties between the CPC and Nepal's political parties and advancing the Belt and Road Initiative, which is led by China.