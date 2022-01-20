Chinese Envoy Nong Rong Meets Pakistan's COAS Bajwa To Discuss CPEC & Regional Security

China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, on Wednesday called on the nation’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed regional security matters. Citing Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), Geo News reported that the two sides discussed regional security situations, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, Bajwa asserted that Islamabad remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region.

Nong Rong, who called Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, appreciated Pakistan for special measures taken to protect the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and efforts towards regional stability. The Chinese ambassador also reaffirmed the need for timely completion of the remaining projects and expressed satisfaction over progress on the CPEC.

CPEC affected due to terrorism & unrest

It is to mention that the meeting between the two sides took place as experts have raised concerns that the ambitious project of Beijing and Islamabad - CPEC - has been trapped in Pakistan’s worsening security situation. Analysts have stated that the slow progress of the project is due to the rise of terror attacks in Pakistan and internal protests in Gwadar.

Meanwhile, China's woes have increased at CPEC's northern end, where it has heavily invested in infrastructure that is already operational. The tensions have risen since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, which has further raised prospects of threats from terror groups. Additionally, the Pakistan-based terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) too are known to be active not far from the route. The many terrorist groups in the region are said to be working in both, collusion and at cross-purpose at the same time, which is threatening the CPEC, Geopolitica report stated.

