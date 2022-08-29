Chinese Envoy To India Asserts New Delhi & Beijing Should Be 'partners Rather Than Rivals'

In his latest remarks, Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong stated that India and China need to come together as partners rather than rivals. His statements came as India's relations with China have remained strained since the border conflict in May 2020 in Eastern Ladakh. The Chinese ambassador spoke about the relations between the two countries on the sidelines of a seminar in Bengaluru titled 'Interference of the US imperialist in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China'. The seminar was conducted by the India-China Friendship Association (ICFA), Karnataka.

"I have come here for friendship and we have many friends here and all across India. But we have been facing some difficulties for the past two years. However, the relationship has witnessed some momentum of recovery due to the joint efforts of both sides. This year, President Xi Jinping also sent a congratulatory letter to President Murmu," Ambassador Weidong told ANI. He also hailed leaders of both countries for participating together in the BRICS summit held in the month of June.

According to the Chinese ambassador, the two sides have agreed to keep their disagreements under control and avoid getting into disputes over any particular matter. Notably, the Chinese government has made several unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), seriously undermining the peace in the region. However, the Indian Armed Forces always responded to these attempts in an appropriate manner.

India & China need to reach a consensus on bilateral ties: Ambassador Weidong

Since the skirmish at the Galwan Valley in June 2020, the bilateral relationship has been impacted by China's continuous unilateral attempts to alter the status quo. Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador stated that both nations should make efforts to reach a consensus on bilateral ties. "We must find common grounds and consensus on the China-India relationship because we all believe the China-India relationship is very important for us, our people and for the region and the world. We should come together and see each other as partners rather than rivals," Weidong noted.

India-China relations going through 'tough phase': EAM Jaishankar

Earlier on August 21, Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar stated that the relationship between India and China is currently going through a "tough phase" as a result of Beijing's failure to abide by its commitments to refrain from deploying troops into restricted regions along the LAC. This comes almost a month after the two sides held the 16th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point.

(With inputs from ANI)