A private-sector survey showed on December 2 that factory activity in China has expanded like anything in November, with growth picking up to a near three-year high. Yet analysts are not convinced with the survey as they claim that it is patched with recovery and that China might face deflation in the future. Julian Evans-Pritchard, Senior China Economist told the media on Monday that the improvement last month was driven by different factors across the two manufacturing indices, making it hard to pinpoint the reason for the apparent uptick industrial activity. He added that he doubts this marks the start of decisive rebound inactivity.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) index rose to 51.8 in November from 51.7 in October, marking the fastest expansion since December 2016, when it was 51.9. The 50-mark separates expansion from contraction per month.

Shares and produce rise in November

Asian shares rose on Monday with China's blue-chips. CSI300 rising as much as 0.68 per cent before paring gains after the survey and a similarly strong official PMI. Besides this, the total new orders and factory production remained at buoyant levels in November, although they both eased slightly from record highs in the previous month, when they grew the fastest in over six years and nearly three years, respectively. The improvement could be hit as many one-off tailwinds wear off, such as better sentiment on a trade deal and warm weather as per Larry Hu, Chief China economist at Macquarie Group. The US-China trade war had slipped business confidence and companies were reluctant to replenish their inventories, the survey showed.

Likewise, there was growth in China’s official factory activity gauge on Saturday for the first time in seven months as domestic demand picked up in response to stimulus measures. The official survey focuses more on heavy industry covering different geographical areas and arenas different from Caixin. As per the Caixin survey, the sub-index for new export orders came in at 51, marginally below that in October, when it was the highest since February 2018. With companies adding workers for the first time in eight months, resilience in the sector led to a notable recovery in the labor market in the month. Despite of all this, profit margins remained under pressure, with input costs continuing to rise while output charges fell, suggesting some firms are still cutting their prices due to fierce competition for sales.

While growth is likely to stabilize in November, the overall downtrend will continue in months ahead, said Hu to a news agency.

(With inputs from agencies)