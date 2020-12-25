Chinese Fighter Jets Encroach Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)

Two fighter jets of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) encroached the Taiwanese aerospace on December 25 as fighter jets on Taiwan’s side scrambled to intercept their passage, Taiwan's defense ministry said in a press release. Chinese aircraft Y-8 ASW and Y-8 reconnaissance entered Taiwan’s southwest Air Defense Identification Zone ADIZ in a fresh attempt of the incursion, activating Taiwan's military’s defense missile systems and the radio warning signals.

The Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s zone just days after China sailed its aircraft carrier Shandong through the Taiwan Strait in the Pacific after US missile destroyer USS Mustin passed across the strategic passageway, stirring the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command. While the US naval forces called the warship’s sail in international waters as “routine Taiwan Strait transit”, China accused USS Mustin of ‘flirtatious glances’ to Taiwan’s independence forces, which, according to PLA’s spokesman Zhang Chunhui’s statement, jeopardized peace and stability in the region. Taiwan’s defense ministry condemned the Chinese fighter jet’s maneuver, adding that Taiwan’s fighter jets have intercepted Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) warplanes 4,100 times in over 22 sorties per day.

Two PLA aircraft (Y-8 ASW and Y-8 RECCE) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on Dec. 25. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/y4g8rjNykf pic.twitter.com/PYOTtjPQy4 — åœ‹é˜²éƒ¨ Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. ðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡¼ (@MoNDefense) December 25, 2020

Read: Afghan Army: 2 Officers Killed By Roadside Bomb In North

Read: Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane Reaches Leh; Takes First-hand Assessment Of LAC Situation

[USS Mustin, which Beijing says disrupted stability by transiting through the Taiwan Strait. Credit: US Navy]

Rise in 'incursions'

Taiwan’s airforce had aborted belligerent attempts of Chinese jets Y-8 anti-submarine and one Y-8 tactical reconnaissance aircraft that tried to enter the ADIZ earlier, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) said in a statement. On December 2 and 3, Taiwan’s defense forces chased PLA’s A Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, three other Chinese PLA warplanes—Y-8 anti-submarine plane, one Y-8 tactical reconnaissance aircraft, and one Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft that had all encroached Taiwan’s airspace at the same time. Due to repeated incursion by the Chinese military planes ramped up the Taiwan fighter jets patrolling the Taiwan strait and ADIZ. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen had earlier warned Chinese fighter planes of escalating tensions and risk of accidental conflict over the disputed South China Sea and around Taiwan Strait at a state press conference.

Read: British Army Helps Clear Backlog Of Virus-stranded Drivers

Read: Army Hosts Navy For 1st Time In 77 Years Due To COVID-19

(Image Credit: Instagram/aviationww)