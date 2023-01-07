Chinese Govt's Tech Crackdown Forces Jack Ma To Give Up Control Over Ant Group

China's fintech company Ant Group on Saturday announced that the company will adjust its shareholding structure after its founder Jack Ma left its ownership.

According to The Guardian report, Ant Group will now give 10 individuals, including the founder, management, and employees, voting rights independently, removing Ma's voting rights. The latest adjustment, however, will not bring change to the economic interests of any shareholders.

“No shareholder, alone or jointly with other parties, will have control over Ant Group,” said the company on Saturday following the completion of the adjustment, reported The Guardian.

What made Jack Ma lose grip on China's Ant Group?

This development comes after the Communist regime of China introduced an unprecedented crackdown on tech companies. Earlier, the regular crackdown scuppered Ant's $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, leading to forced changes in the financial structure of the technology company. Previously Ma possessed over 50% of the Ant's shares, and also he exercised control over the company through related entities as the Ant Group is affiliated with Alibaba, but the new changes will now reduce his share to around 6%.

Ma was China's richest person until the Chinese regime imposed a crackdown on tech firms. The Alibaba founder has not been seen in public since he criticised the Chinese regulators' actions towards tech companies at a summit in Shanghai two years ago.

It is worth noting here that several top tech firms in China have stopped their formal corporate roles and increased donations to charity to contribute to the Chinese government's "common prosperity" goal.

According to The Guardian report, earlier in November, Ma was hiding out in Tokyo with his family after Xi Jinping ordered a crackdown on the country's top tech firms and its wealthiest businesspeople. Recently, reports emerged that Ma was seen in Thailand. He was spotted at the Michelin-starred restaurant Jay Fai in Bangkok.

Image: AP