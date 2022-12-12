Chinese Hotel In Afghanistan's Kabul Under Attack By Assailants; Blast, Gunshots Heard

Afghanistan's capital city Kabul was rocked by an explosion on Monday as a loud blast followed by gunshots were heard at a guest house. According to sources, the guest house located in the Shahr-e Naw area, is popular with Chinese visitors as it is one of the main commercial areas in Kabul. Reports of blast and gunfire were confirmed by the locals although no reports of casualties have been reported. It has been learned that the hotel is currently under the control of armed assailants.

Local security is also yet to release an official confirmation of the attack. Notably, the development comes just a few days after the Taliban broke a ceasefire agreement with the Pakistani government and picked up weapons against the Shehbaz Sharif regime.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow).