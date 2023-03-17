Chinese Investors Reluctant To Finance Projects In Pak Due To Faltering Economy: Report

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is facing significant problems. Several projects are either being delayed or put on hold, and Chinese investors are reluctant to fund new projects in Pakistan due to the country's faltering economy, according to Di Valerio Fabbri in Geopolitica.info.

Islamabad is reportedly burdened with unprecedented debt pressure and is on the verge of going bankrupt. Beijing is also not satisfied with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) strict conditions for the resumption of the $6 billion bailout package program, which might make Pakistan's economic problems worse and draw scrutiny to Chinese loans.

According to Fabri citing IMF data, China holds approximately $30 billion of Pakistan’s total external foreign debt of $126 billion. "Despite making several attempts to complete delayed projects and initiate new ones, CPEC’s future looks bleak due to Pakistan’s struggling economy and China’s apparent reluctance to provide new financial assistance," said Fabbri.

The CPEC was launched in 2013 with an initial budget of $62 billion. Due to CPEC project delays caused by Islamabad's bureaucratic corruption, internal squabbling, and increased security risks in the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh over the past ten years, China has discontinued providing Pakistan with a consistent supply of funds.

According to a news report in Geopolitica.info., "The longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China is now under significant strain. The regular delays in CPEC projects and resulting financial losses for Chinese investors have not been well received in Beijing."

Notably, although China and Pakistan have a "strategic" relationship, Beijing has certain limitations when it comes to handling the financial losses related to the CPEC projects. According to some observers, the underlying concept of CPEC was flawed since it assumed that Pakistan's infrastructure, such as its roads, bridges, and electricity, would be sufficient to spur economic growth and employment. It is worth mentioning that Pakistani workers have purposefully been excluded from the planning and engineering phases of significant CPEC projects.

According to reports, China has not allowed full transparency on its financial loans to Pakistan, as there is no open-source data available on the terms and conditions of CPEC loans. Pressure has been imposed on Pakistan umpteen times by global financial institutions like the IMF and countries like the US to provide open-source data available on the terms and conditions of CPEC loans.

However, Beijing has told Islamabad to remain shut on this matter as it may generate serious opposition against CPEC within Pakistan and may jeopardise its future.