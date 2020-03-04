Chinese Man Falls Off A Bridge Minutes After Passing Driving Test

A man from the southern Chinese province of Guizhou crashed his car minutes after passing the driving test. According to reports, the incident happened when the man was reading congratulatory messages on his phone for passing the test. The man identified as Zhang was careering down a narrow bridge when he tried to change his direction abruptly to avoid pedestrians and fell into the river.

As per reports, Zhang managed to escape with minor injuries as the car didn't sink straight away providing him some time to get out. Zhang while talking to the media said that he was using his phone when the incident happened and after looking at two people in front of his car he became nervous and turned left suddenly. Zhang further added that the car was floating for a while which gave him some time to get out of it as he kicked open the door on the other side after the driver's door jammed due to the impact of the fall.

According to media reports, local residents came to Zhang's rescue. A crane was called in by police to lift the car out of the river. It is still unknown whether Zhang will face any charges for his careless driving and for using the phone while on the steering wheel.

In another shocking incident, a motorist miraculously escaped after driving the car into a sinkhole in Brentwood, UK. As per reports, a sinkhole appeared overnight as Storm Ciara lashed parts of the UK with strong winds and heavy rains. Some pictures were captured on the morning of February 10 which shows the Toyota Prius trapped in the sinkhole on Hatch Road. An operation to remove the car from the 6.5-foot deep sinkhole began on the afternoon of February 10. The firefighters were called to the spot where the car was found with both the airbags inflated.

Image Credit: Unsplash