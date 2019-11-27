China: Man Swallows Lighter That 'could Have Exploded At Any Time'

A 25-year-old man in China swallowed a lighter on a drunken bet and could have exploded at any time, according to a Chinese doctor. The fuel of the lighter had leaked into the man's stomach which was identified after he was rushed to a hospital in Shenyang three days later. According to the reports, the doctor said during the removal of the lighter that if the patient would have come across any flames or an explosion, that would have killed him. The man has not been identified yet and as per the reports, he sought medical assistance from the No 5 People's Hospital of Shenyang last Friday morning.

According to the reports, the patient was in huge pain when he saw the doctor Liu Xi at the endoscopy unit of the hospital. The doctor said that he could smell the fuel when the patient opened his mouth. The patient claimed that he had swallowed a lighter while drinking out with his friends. He said that he did not go to the hospital immediately realising that he would pass the object. He added that after two days when he went out again to drink with his friends, he found out that the lighter was still stuck inside him.

Part of lighter has been eroded

He further added that he drank seven to eight bottles of beer that night and started puking again and again. He also complained about constant stomach-ache. A medical report revealed that a part of the lighter has been eroded by the production of gastric acid inside the man's stomach which resulted in its highly inflammable liquid to spill out. The report also found two ulcers in the man's stomach which could be covered by the fuel if treatment was not done in proper time. The doctor immediately arranged emergency surgery for the man. In their initial attempt, they used forceps but after few failed attempts they used a snare to slowly secure the lighter adjusting its angle to pull out the lighter. Finally, the lighter was removed after 10 minutes.

