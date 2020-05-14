Chinese Media Questions US’ Press Freedom, Accuses Of 'hegemonic Bullying'

After the United States introduced new regulations over the entry of journalists from mainland China, the Chinese media questioned the “press freedom” of the US. China’s official state-run news agency, Xinhua News, attacked the US for alleged suppression of media and “hegemonic bullying”. Taking to Twitter, Xinhua tweeted a picture asking whether the US’ “freedom of the press” means “free to suppress”.

Last week, the United States has tightened its grip over the entry of Chinese journalists in the country by introducing new regulations which enable the government to limit the visas for reporters from the mainland for at least 90 days with an option of further extension. While announcing the new rule, the US Department of Homeland Security had cited China’s “suppression of independent journalism”.

Blame game over virus outbreak

Chinese media has been aggressive towards the policies of Trump administration and accusations levelled on Beijing over the coronavirus outbreak. Recently, Chinese state broadcaster launched a scathing attack on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his comment on the origin of the novel coronavirus.

During a television interview on May 3, the top US diplomat had said that there is a “significant amount” of evidence that the virus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan. Calling Pompeo’s remarks “insane and evasive”, the state broadcaster hosted a show titled “Evil Pompeo is wantonly spewing poison and spreading lies”.

The commentary cited WHO executive director Mike Ryan and Columbia University virologist W. Ian Lipkin to emphasise that the deadly virus is of natural origin and not man-made. Chinese state media said that the US politicians are trying to shift the blame on China for the mess they have created with their domestic anti-COVID efforts.

“These flawed and unreasonable remarks by American politicians make it clear to more and more people that no 'evidence' exists,” the commentary said.

