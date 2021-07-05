Chinese Men Seen In Military Uniform At Sri Lanka's Dredging Site, Beijing Rejects Claims

As China continues to take control of Sri Lankan infrastructure, the alleged deployment of Chinese military personnel in Hambantota continues to raise concerns and furore. News agency ANI cited True Ceylon and reported that several Chinese men were spotted in uniform similar to the military engaged in dredging an ancient tank in Hambantota District. However, according to Sri Lankan law, wearing or even being in possession of a military uniform while not serving for the military is a punishable offence.

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, a war veteran and former Army Commander and MP, has openly alleged that the Chinese military personnel were operating at the site. He said, “Many in the present government have links with wealthy businessmen in China, therefore, it is clear how decisions are made.” Owing to the latest developments, Chinese stationed in Sri Lanka are being scrutinised over their engagements as they took over the Colombo Port City project on a 99-year-old lease with a powerful governing power in their favour.

While the men were reported in Chinese military uniform, the Chinese embassy rejected the allegations and cited it was common to wear such attire. As per the report, China has deployed many ‘companies in Pakistan to safeguard their China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and it won’t come as a surprise if Beijing deploys its army in Sri Lanka as civilians to protest ‘their’ port in Hambantota and Colombo, according to True Ceylon.

Opposition has questioned presence of foreigners

The Sri Lankan opposition party had questioned the presence of foreigners in clothing similar to the Chinese military uniform. Reportedly, there is ‘considerable’ evidence that the uniform did belong to China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Additionally, the dredging had started without acquiring the permit from Sri Lanka’s Department of Archeology. The practice was reportedly ordered to halt as soon as the footage was aired because Sri Lanka is sensitive in preserving ancient ruins.

However, Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has dismissed the concerns of possible Chinese military presence in Sri Lanka despite the evidence.’ He claimed on June 29 that the outfits worn by the Chinese workers were similar to overall attire worn by Sri Lankan workers at local automobile workshops. Further, at the weekly cabinet press briefing on Tuesday, Rambukwella said that if the archaeology act has been violated, there are laws that the Sri Lankan government can resort to.

"We strongly reject that we were silent and cowardly about the incident," he told reporters.

IMAGE: AP

(With ANI inputs)

