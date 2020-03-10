Chinese President Says Coronavirus 'curbed' In Wuhan And Hubei

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday visited the coronavirus-hit Hubei province for the first time since it broke out in December last year. According to Chinese state media, President Xi Jinping during his visit declared that the spread of the virus epidemic had successfully been curbed in the Hubei province and Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. The visit came as China recorded its lowest death toll on Tuesday which stands at just 17 at the time of publishing this story.

As per reports from Chinese local media, President Xi Jinping also visited Huoshenshan hospital, where most of the coronavirus patients in Wuhan have been housed. Xi Jinping reportedly talked to some of the patients at the hospital via video conferencing. Shortly after Xi Jinping's visit, Chinese state media reported that all 14 temporary hospitals in Wuhan city have been closed. According to experts, the recent visit by President Xi Jinping, the most important man in the country, is seen as a signal to return to normalcy.

Coronavirus outbreak

China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to the latest reports, at least 900 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century. Italy, Iran and South Korea are the most affected countries besides China, where 463, 291 and 54 people have died respectively.

As per reports, there are 17,512 active coronavirus cases in China, of which 4,794 patients are under critical condition. At least 3,136 people have died in the country since December 2019, of which 17 deaths came in the last 24 hours. As far as the total number of infected patients across the world is concerned, the tally stands at 1,15,761 as of March 10.

