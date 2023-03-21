Chinese President Xi Jinping Meets Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin In Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping during his official visit to Moscow, met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday at the Russian Government House. Xi was personally welcomed by the Russian Prime Minister.

"Welcome, dear Mr. Xi Jinping, it is a pleasure to meet you. Welcome to the Russian Government House," the Russian prime minister addressed the Chinese leader, TASS reported. He further said, "First of all, I would like to congratulate you on your re-election as President of the People's Republic of China. And to sincerely thank you for the great personal attention that you pay to the development of friendship and partnership between Russia and China."

The Russian prime minister emphasised the significance of the fact that Xi Jinping's first overseas trip following his reelection was to Russia. "This demonstrates the unique nature of Russia-China relations, which are entering a new era," Mishustin said as reported by TASS.

Xi invites Russian PM to China: PM Spokesperson

Chinese President Xi has invited Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to visit China, the prime minister's spokesman Boris Belyakov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin has accepted the invitation from Chinese President Mr. Xi Jinping to visit China," the spokesman said.

Xi Jinping met with Mishustin in the Russian cabinet building on Tuesday and extended an invitation to visit China as soon as possible to forge stronger ties with Li Qiang, the country's new premier.

The Chinese leader also mentioned that he had asked Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, to visit China at a period of his choosing, as reported by TASS.

International Criminal Court (ICC) issues arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday, to strengthen bilateral economic ties with a partner he views as a useful counterweight to the West and to position Beijing as a possible peace broker between Russia and Ukraine.

Xi is the first world leader to visit Russia after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Putin on Friday in connection with the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian President welcomed his Chinese counterpart with a heartfelt speech. He said, "I am glad to have the opportunity to personally congratulate you on your re-election as head of the Chinese state. This was made possible because the Chinese people and their representatives appreciated your work over the previous decades."

"In recent years, China has made a tremendous leap forward in its development. All over the world, this causes genuine interest, and we even envy you a little," he further said.

Russia and China "share similar goals", says Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping in his meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, highlighted that Beijing and Moscow "share similar goals," as reported by CNN.

"It is true that both of our countries share the same, or some similar goals. We have exerted efforts for the prosperity of our respective countries…we can cooperate and work together to achieve our goals," Xi said.

He further said to Putin, "I'm very happy that I can visit Russia again, at your invitation. And that Russia is the first country that I visited after my re-election as China's President."