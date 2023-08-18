Chinese, Russian Warships Sail Close To Japanese Isles Ahead Of Key US-led Trilateral Meet

Japan expressed “grave concern” following the close passage of Chinese and Russian naval vessels near its southern islands on Thursday. This incident occurred just one day prior to its leader's scheduled participation in a summit with counterparts from South Korea and the United States, where discussions about escalating tensions in the Indo-Pacific region are anticipated, reported CNN.

According to Japan's defence ministry, a total of six Chinese ships, including missile destroyers, along with five Russian vessels, including some destroyers, navigated the waters between Okinawa Island and Miyako Island, before proceeding towards the East China Sea.

This marks the first instance of joint navigation by Russian and Chinese naval ships through this specific waterway. Notably, the vessels did not breach Japan's territorial waters. The presence of these 11 naval ships was initially detected approximately 280 kilometers (about 174 miles) northeast of Japan's southernmost Okinotori Island on Tuesday morning, as outlined in the defence ministry's statement.

According to reports, these ships are believed to have participated in a collaborative patrol in the Pacific. Many of them were previously observed passing through the Soya Strait, situated between Hokkaido and Sakhalin, en route to the Sea of Okhotsk. Russia's Ministry of Defence confirmed the joint patrol through an official statement on its Telegram channel. The statement indicated that a fleet of ships is currently engaged in operations within the waters of the East China Sea.

During this operation, Chinese and Russian sailors engaged in activities such as anti-submarine exercises, repelling a simulated enemy air attack, practicing sea rescue operations, and conducting helicopter takeoffs and landings on the warships' decks, as stated by the Russian ministry.

In recent years, Japan's defence ministry has noted a pattern of repeated joint naval and aerial exercises conducted by China and Russia near its borders. These exercises are "clearly intended as a show of force against Japan” and are of “grave concern” for Japan's national security, according to CNN.

The defence ministry also added that Tokyo has formally expressed its concerns regarding these joint activities through diplomatic channels.

Japan's relationship with Russia has undergone a decline, especially since the commencement of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago. Tokyo, in alignment with its Western allies, has enacted sanctions against Moscow and has committed substantial humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, China has deepened its political and economic connections with Russia, although it maintains its position as a neutral entity in the ongoing conflict and continues to advocate for peace.

Crucial trilateral meeting among US, Japan & South Korea

The incident that occurred on Thursday precedes an unprecedented trilateral summit involving the United States, Japan, and South Korea. The leaders of these three nations are scheduled to convene at the US presidential retreat, Camp David, on Friday. During this summit, senior officials from the Biden administration anticipate an agreement to enhance collaboration in defence, technology, and economic spheres.

This gathering also carries the dual purpose of demonstrating collective strength as the countries grapple with security challenges, including North Korea's provocative actions and China's increasing military maneuvers.

The significance of this meeting is underscored by the historically complex relationship between Seoul and Tokyo, marked by disputes such as the disagreement over Japan's use of forced labor during its occupation of Korea. However, both the current leaders – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol – have actively worked towards closer cooperation in response to shared regional threats. This collaborative spirit has even led to joint military exercises with the United States in the previous year.