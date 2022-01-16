Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters In Disputed Senkaku Islands In First Intrusion Of 2022

Marking the first intrusion of 2022, four Chinese coast guard ships on Saturday sailed in Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea for more than an hour. According to Japan Times, the four Haijing ships entered Japanese waters southeast of the island of Kuba in the Senkaku chain. The Chinese vessels entered around 10am and 10:20am and they left the waters north-northeast of the island around 11:45 am and noon.

It is to mention that the Japanese administered islands in Okinawa Prefecture are claimed by China, which calls them the Diaoyu. Japan has maintained authority over the islands since 1895. Beijing, on the other hand, citing Japanese maps from 1783 and 1785, claims the island to be a part of Chinese territory.

Japan expresses concern over Chinese intrusions

Last year, Japan had expressed concerns about Chinese intrusion near the uninhabited Senkaku Islands. Takehiro Funakoshi, chief of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, raised concerns about the persistent entrance of Chinese vessels into Japanese seas during a virtual conference with Hong Liang, director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs.

Funakoshi stated that Chinese vessels have regularly entered Japanese waters near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. He asked the Chinese envoy to maintain self-discipline on Beijing's part. On the other hand, China urged the Japanese government to refrain from adopting any actions that might "complicate the situation”.

The two countries agreed to communicate on the "constructive and sustainable" bilateral connections. Both parties had agreed to establish an emergency hotline among Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Chinese People's Liberation Army at the meeting. However, tensions have escalated in the recent past between Japan and China over Senkaku island amid rising Chinese activities in waters surrounding the islands.

