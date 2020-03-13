China Slams US For ‘cover-up’ Allegations, Says Turning ‘deaf Ear’ To Global Appraisal

China lashed out the United States after the latter accused Beijing of not being transparent enough and slow to react to the coronavirus crisis. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said that countries like Singapore and South Korea took necessary measures and put the epidemics under control because they made full use of this precious time China bought for the world.

“As for whether the US availed itself of this window to enhance preparedness, we do not comment, but I believe the fact is witnessed by all in America and across the globe,” said Shuang at the regular press conference on March 12.

Geng said that a World Health Organisation (WHO) mission, including US experts, visited China and highly recommended the country’s transparency. Refusing to comment on whether Washington’s response to the pandemic is open and transparent, he added that someone in the US still turns a deaf ear to international appraisal on China.

The Chinese spokesperson urged all countries to join hands to overcome difficulties together and said that pointing fingers at others is not constructive. “Turn inward and examine yourself when you encounter difficulties in life,” Geng quoted a Chinese saying. He also urged Robert O Brien, the US National Security Adviser who raised apprehension about transparency, to respect facts and the common understanding of the international community.

Sensational claim

Another Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao made a sensational claim that it might be the US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Lijian shared a video of Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testifying to a US House Committed where he admitted that some seemingly influenza deaths were posthumously diagnosed as COVID-19 case.

1/2 CDC Director Robert Redfield admitted some Americans who seemingly died from influenza were tested positive for novel #coronavirus in the posthumous diagnosis, during the House Oversight Committee Wednesday. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vYNZRFPWo3 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 12, 2020

