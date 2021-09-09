Hundreds of travellers were disrupted early morning on Thursday at Christchurch's domestic airport after an Avsec officer identified a ‘suspicious item’ in luggage at one of the security screening points that appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Several flights were affected, and the passengers were impacted after they were hurriedly evacuated out of the airport soon after 0800 am due to the bomb scare. Aviation Security and Police officers cordoned off the area as the warning sirens resonated inside the Christchurch Airport’s terminal building as travellers panicked, fearing an attack on 9/11, the anniversary of the bombing of the US twin towers that led to the Afghanistan invasion.

“For about 10 minutes we were just waiting, because the baggage conveyor belt stopped working because of the alarm,” Christchurch resident Nick Fabish who was due to board a flight home to Taranaki but was instead rushed to safety with his pooch Duke, told local media outlet Stuff.

Law enforcement officers moved the public away from the bag in which the item of interest was discovered. New Zealand’s Defence Forces called in the bomb disposal team and the sniffer dogs were deployed to detect the suspicious object at the airport until it was declared safe again.

Update 1/2: The incident which has seen the Christchurch Airport terminal evacuated is over.



Level 1 of the terminal was evacuated soon after 0800 after a suspicious item was found at the screening point. Police are in charge of the inquiry and say no threats have been made.

Update 2/2:

Several flights have been affected and several hundred passengers impacted.



The terminal has re-opened and people are re-entering.

New Zealand Defence Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit was dispatched to the scene to search the suspected bomb. Officers conducted an investigation in the entire airport building. “Nobody really knew what was going on” until a security guard mentioned military personnel clarified that nobody should be going inside the airport until security check was complete, a traveller, Fabish told on-ground reporters. In a statement to the local press, a police spokesperson said the domestic terminal was evacuated as a precautionary measure to save lives.

“This has now been resolved and no issue was found,” New Zealand cops said in a statement. “People are now being allowed back into the terminal. Police would like to thank the public for their co-operation while enquiries were being made.” No threats had been made later.

Bag flagged at luggage screening belt

At about 10.40 am following a frantic search, the airport spokeswoman announced in an official statement that it was safe for the airline staff and the travellers to return to the terminal. “Police are in charge of the inquiry and say no threats have been made,” the spokeswoman said. Sergeant Paul Piper said the Defence Force bomb disposal team opened the bag that belonged to a couple with a machine and inspected the suspicious content. The bag was flagged during the luggage screening belt. “The incident which has seen the Christchurch Airport terminal evacuated is over,” the Christchurch airport tweeted. “The terminal has re-opened and people are re-entering,” it informed.