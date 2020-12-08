Christchurch Attack 'could Not' Have Been Prevented, Says Royal Commission Report

A Royal Commission Inquiry report released on December 8 concluded that New Zealand officials “could not have been alerted” about the imminent March 2019 killing of 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in the city of Christchurch. According to Al Jazeera, the latest report took issue with Christchurch authorities for deploying an “inappropriate concentration resources” on other terrorism threats in the country. The inquiry was also formed to look into the response of the authorities to determine whether the attack could have been prevented.

The report said that “no single aspect of it could have alerted public sector agencies to an impending terrorist attack”. Further, it also concluded that the signs were too “fragmentary” and it was difficult to put together to establish evidence that merit immediate action. Following the release of the report, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden apologised on behalf of the government and said that while the commission made no findings that these issues would have stopped the attack, these were failings nonetheless.

READ: New Zealand Declares Climate Emergency, Sets Carbon Target

Arden said, “Ultimately, this roughly 800-page report can be distilled into one simple premise: Muslim New Zealanders should be safe. Anyone who causes New Zealand harm regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender, should be safe”.

She added, “New Zealanders deserve a system that does its best to keep you safe, and that's what we are committed to building”.

Termed as the worst-ever terror attack in New Zealand, a gunman carried out indiscriminate shootings at two mosques in Christchurch during the Friday prayers, leaving 49 people dead and at least 48 wounded, besides giving a scare to the Bangladesh cricket team which had a narrow escape. Jacinda Ardern said the events in Christchurch represented "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence" and acknowledged many of those affected may be migrants and refugees. Further, she also promised “accountability” for the families of the victims following the mass killings in the country.

She said, “I absolutely appreciate the community will want to see accountability in terms of implementation. They will want to see who is responsible for coordinating some of those efforts ... and we will be providing that”.

READ: New Zealand Symbolically Declares Climate Emergency

Brenton Tarrant’s sentence

The Christchurch mosque killer, Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life without parole. He had pleaded guilty to 51 murders, 40 attempted murders and one charge of committing a terrorist act when he went on a shooting rampage at two mosques in Christchurch and live-streamed it on Facebook. However, he was sentenced with the maximum available sentence used for the first time in New Zealand.

Tarrant is a former gym instructor from the rural New South Wales town of Grafton. He moved to New Zealand in 2017 and immediately started planning an attack on the country’s Muslim community. It was noted that even though Australia and New Zealand have close visa arrangements, they still do not have a prisoner transfer deal, which created a hurdle to any near-term change in Tarrant’s imprisonment.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: New Zealand Joins Australia In Denouncing China's Tweet

READ: New Zealand Charges 13 Over Volcano Tragedy