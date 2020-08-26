Christchurch Shooting: Witness Confronts Gunman In Court, Says 'I Chased You Out'

Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah, one of the heroes of the Christchurch terror attack, confronted gunman Brenton Tarrant during the third day of hearings. Abdul, who is the father of four reportedly told the court how he had offered himself a target to protect the worshippers at the mosque where Tarrant slaughtered 51 people without warning. Abdul told Tarrant that he knew this face as this face chased him out. Tarrant has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

Tarrant decided to stay quiet as survivors confront him

Aziz reportedly told the court that he hid himself in between two cars and his two sons were looking from the side of the mosque, asking him to come inside. Aziz called Tarrant, distracting him from entering the mosque where 80 to 100 people were reportedly worshipping. Reports suggest that Aziz smashed one of the windows using one of his discarded weapons when Tarrant returned to his vehicle.

According to the reports by AP, Tarrant said he wouldn’t speak before he is sentenced as a standby lawyer would make a short statement on his behalf. On the first 3 days of the hearing, 90 survivors, along with their families, told the court about the suffering that they had been through. One of them is Aya Al-Umari, whose 35-year-old brother Hussein was among those killed at the Al Noor mosque. Reports by AP suggest that she said, “There is no words that can explain the atrocity of what we went through but it's something that we have to do”.

Another survivor, Sara qasem spoke about her father, who lost his life in the Christchurch atrocity. Reports by AP suggest that she said, “All a daughter ever wants is her dad. I want to go on more road trips with him. I want to smell his garden-sourced cooking. His cologne. I want to hear him tell me more about the olive trees in Palestine. I want to hear his voice. My dad’s voice. My baba’s voice”.

Tarrant pleaded guilty in March to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism, after carrying out the worst atrocity in New Zealand's modern history, which he had live streamed on Facebook. Barnaby Hawes, the crown prosecutor, told the court that Tarrant flew a drone directly over the Al Noor mosque two months before the attack to get an aerial view of the buildings and take notes of the entry and exit doors. He said that the gunman planned his attacks for a time when the maximum number of worshippers would be present. As many as 190 people were in the Al Noor mosque on the day of attacks.

(Image Credits: AP)