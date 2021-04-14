Christchurch Mosque Terrorist To Launch Legal Challenge Over Jail Condition In New Zealand

The Christchurch mosque killer, Brenton Tarrant, is launching a legal challenge against his jail conditions in the New Zealand high court. According to the Guardian, the Australian man, who was last year sentenced to life imprisonment for 51 murders and one charge of terrorism, will represent himself in a hearing in Auckland on April 15. Tarrant has requested a judicial review, which looks at whether decisions have been made appropriately within the law.

However, Tarrant is not appealing against his sentence and the hearing has no bearing on the outcome of the criminal case or his terrorism conviction. According to the media outlet, the information provided appeared to indicate that Tarrant wants the court to review decisions made by the Department of Corrections about his prison conditions. He also possibly wants the court to review his designation as a “terrorist entity” under the Terrorism Suppression Act.

Currently, Tarrant is being housed at an Auckland jail, with strict conditions surrounding his imprisonment, and few lines of communication to the outside world. On Thursday, Justice Geoffrey Venning will be hearing his case. As per reports, the hearing will not be open to the public, however, media will be permitted to attend.

Brenton Tarrant’s sentence

The Christchurch mosque killer, Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life without parole. He had pleaded guilty to 51 murders, 40 attempted murders and one charge of committing a terrorist act when he went on a shooting rampage at two mosques in Christchurch and live-streamed it on Facebook. However, he was sentenced with the maximum available sentence used for the first time in New Zealand.

Tarrant is a former gym instructor from the rural New South Wales town of Grafton. He moved to New Zealand in 2017 and immediately started planning an attack on the country’s Muslim community. Now, A special "prison within a prison" is guarding Tarrant at a huge cost to the taxpayer. The facility, known as the Prisoners of Extreme Risk Unit, was set up four months after the mosque shootings and holds Tarrant and two others.

(Image: AP)