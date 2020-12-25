Christmas During Pandemic: What Did The Festive Season Look Like In 1918 Amid Spanish Flu?

As the dreadful 2020 is closing in with the holiday season, the diminished enthusiasm coincides with that of 1918 during the Spanish flu pandemic when reportedly on December 21, 1918, the papers had published the warning about the lingering flu pandemic. The caution message by Ohio’s acting health commissioner reportedly said, “Beware the mistletoe” warning people against social gathering including any form of personal. Mostly similar to the current situation.

That pandemic, similar to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 had roiled across the United States and the winter holidays 102 years ago were mostly marked by the grieve of loss as it had come after the deadliest wave of the flue in the fall. December 1918 was reportedly followed by another surge after the New Year’s Eve.

However, as per the New York Times report, the national conversation around the private family gatherings had appeared to have been less charged in 1918 than it is in 2020. This came as millions across the world are exhausted with months-long lockdown and government’s restrictions asking them to remain indoors.

The media outlet quoted Alexander Navarro, a medical historian at the University of Michigan and an editor of the online Influenza Encyclopedia saying that hundreds of thousands of people had lost their friends and families and hence, “there really wasn’t much debate about whether or not they should get together”. Therefore, most people spent the holidays with ‘an empty chair at the table’. It was also the same time when the First World War was approaching its end and soldiers were finally able to return to their homes calling for a celebration.

The arrival of soldiers also spread the flu

Even though the arrival of soldiers to their home country including domestic and international flights were one of the causes that spread the flue further, it did not stop the exhilarated crowd from celebrating the Allied victory in person.

On Christmas Eve 1918, the New York Times had reported about the thousands of soldiers who were welcomed into the city followed by dances and feasts. The report from 1918 said, at one event at the 71st Regiment Armory on Park Avenue in Manhattan, “besides the fun and the dancing there will be 300 pounds of chocolate fudge made by pretty girls, and ever so many pounds of iced cake, mostly made by their mothers.” Other celebrations were subdued and Christmas celebrations were limited to people’s homes.

