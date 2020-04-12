Church Of England’s Archbishop Says 'society Can't Go Back To Old Ways After COVID-19'

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, warned societies across the world against going back to old ways as if all was normal once the pandemic is over. In his Easter message streamed on YouTube, the most senior bishop in the Church of England recounted the sufferings of people from the novel coronavirus.

Welby led the first national digital Easter Sunday service from his kitchen in his London apartment via an iPad and was joined by thousands of worshippers. The Archbishop wished well for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and all those who are ill, praying for them and their families.

“We can dream of what our country and our world would look like after the pandemic,” said the Archbishop.

'We look for light'

The 64-year-old bishop highlighted how people are anxious about employment and food while isolated from loved ones. Addressing to the people across the globe who are feeling uncertainty, fear, despair and isolation, Welby sent them a message saying they are not alone.

Even in this time of loss, we believe in life. Even in this time of darkness, we look to the light. Even in this time of isolation, we are loved by the God who is with us.



Even in this time of fear, we can have hope as sure as stone.#ChristIsRisen #HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/9rhkyNQVs9 — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 12, 2020

In a similar Easter message, Pope Francis said that his thoughts turn in the first place towards those who have been directly affected by the coronavirus be it people who are ill or those who have died and the family members who mourn the loss of their loved ones. He also prayed to Jesus to grant strength and hope to doctors and nurses who offer a witness of love and care to the point of exhaustion and often at the expense of their own health.

In this night, the Church’s voice rings out: “Christ, my hope, is risen!”. This is a different “contagion”, a message transmitted from heart to heart – for every human heart awaits this Good News. It is the contagion of hope: “Christ, my hope, is risen!”. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 12, 2020

